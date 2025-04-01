Real Rap RAW: Kevin Hart Aka “Chocolate Droppa” Makes Tiny Desk Debut, X Is Crying

Kevin Hart Makes Tiny Desk Debut, Social Media Is CRYING
Kevin Hart pulled off a crazy April Fools’ stunt when he dropped a Tiny Desk NPR performance as his rap alter ego, “Chocolate Droppa.” Nobody saw it coming, but Hart went all in, delivering what he called “real rap RAW” with all the energy and humor you’d expect from him. For those who forgot, it’s been over nine years since Droppa dropped his debut mixtape, which had big collabs with Migos, Big Sean, and more. Hart wasn’t just joking around; he was spitting bars with the same confidence as any rapper in the game. The performance was a mix of comedy and rap, with Kevin bringing his usual over-the-top personality, rapping with an extra layer of swag. His lines were funny, clever, and full of that signature Chocolate Droppa style. He wasn’t taking himself too seriously, but he also wasn’t playing when it came to showing off his skills. The internet went wild after the performance dropped. X, Instagram, and everywhere else were flooded with memes, jokes, and people laughing at how serious Kevin was about his rap career. Fans were having a blast, joking about whether Droppa was actually coming back to drop more music or if it was just a one-time joke. Either way, it was an April Fools’ prank that had everyone laughing—and reminded us that Kevin Hart’s got more talent than we might’ve realized. Check out some of the funniest reactions to Chocolate Droppa’s Tiny Desk debut below.
