The red carpet for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards is underway and some of our favorite celebs are out and about and ready to serve looks for the glamourous night ahead.

The 28th annual award ceremony will air tonight at 8 pm E.T. on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event is set to feature some of our favorite celebrities who were sure to grab their glam squads to give us some jaw-dropping gowns, effortless makeup looks, and fabulous hairstyles. Among those who showed up and showed out tonight were Kerry Washington, Cynthia Erivo, Venus Williams, Karen Pittman, and more, who all showed up in their Sunday’s best to walk the red carpet ahead of the elegant evening.

While we settle in and prepare to watch the show live, let’s recap all glitz, glamour, and fabulous gowns and swoon over the hottest red carpet looks from the evening!

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The SAG Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com