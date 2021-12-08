I enjoyed watching the stars receive their flowers, but I was more taken by their red carpet looks! This year’s theme was quite the contrast. While most of the attendees hit the red carpet in bright, bold gowns, there were a few who went for dark, dramatic looks. If you missed the People’s Choice Awards, then don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here are the best looks spied from the night.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Of The Best At The People’s Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Cardi B at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards Source:Getty Cardi B posed backstage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The rapper dazzled in a pink custom Sol by Irena Soprano gown.

2. H.E.R. at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards Source:Getty H.E.R. arrived to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The singer stayed true to her chic style in a pink Carolina Herrera 2-piece suit.

3. Garcelle Beauvais at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards Source:Getty Garcelle Beauvais arrived to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member kept the pink theme going in a pink Carolina Herrera gown, partnered with silver thigh-high boots.

4. Leslie Jones at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards Source:Getty Leslie Jones arrived to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The comedian gave us an electric look in a neon green Christian Siriano dress.

5. Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards Source:Getty Laverne Cox arrived to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The actress rocked a purple feather tiered Jean Louis Sabaji gown.

6. Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards Source:Getty For her second look, Laverne Cox took the stage in a golden gown with a huge bow tied at her waistline.

7. Porsha Williams at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards Source:Getty Porsha Williams arrived to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave ultra-glam looks in a gorgeous black gown with a slit up her thigh.

8. Halle Berry at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards Source:Getty Halle Berry posed during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The Bruised actress showed up and showed out in a 2-piece sequins suit.

9. Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards Source:Getty Tracee Ellis Ross posed backstage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. The Blackish actress kept it simple in a black Balenciaga ensemble.