Last night, melanin was on full display at the iHeartRadio Awards. Hosted by the Hip Hop community’s national treasure LL Cool J, the rapper kept things light with music and took some time to acknowledge the situation in Ukraine. “Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day, and I think it’s very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them. We join the Ukrainian people and wish you a speedy and just resolution,” he said.
The night was filled with riveting performances from some of our favorite musicians. From Lil Nas X to Megan Thee Stallion, the celebration of good music was in full swing. Although the actual awards show is fun to watch, we’re here for the fashion. The celebrities lit up the red carpet with their fun styles. While some stars opted for gorgeous gowns, others wore a more casual look.
If you missed all the fashionable goodness that occurred at last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, you’re in luck. We’re counting down 10 of the best looks to grace the carpet.
Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Shut Down The iHeartRadio Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Willow Smith at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2022Source:Getty
Willow Smith arrived at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The Will and Jada hybrid went for an all-black gothic look by Ambush.
2. Lil Nas X at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2022Source:Getty
Lil Nas X arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The notorious internet troll and chart-topping rapper posed in an all-black Balmain ensemble.
3. Megan Thee Stallion at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2022Source:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The H-Town Hottie looked flawless in a black House of JMC gown.
4. Billy Porter at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2022Source:Getty
Billy Porter arrived at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The actor, singer and author wore a bright pink sleeveless Michael Kors suit.
5. LL Cool J at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2022Source:Getty
LL Cool J arrived at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The host donned a couple of looks, including a powder blue sweatsuit from his clothing line, Rock the Bells.
6. Yung Bleu at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2022Source:Getty
Yung Bleu arrived at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Bleu wore a matching Dolce and Gabbana set that was a collaborative effort between the brand and Made by Rich.
7. Coi Leray at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2022Source:Getty
Coi Leray attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022.
The rapper wore a purple sweat suit from her collaboration with Cough Syrup. She completed the look with Teddy Bear sneakers from the Jeremy Scott X Adidas collection.
8. John Legend at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2022Source:Getty
John Legend arrived at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The singer went for a chic, casual look in brown and white printed pants, a white button-down shirt, and a brown overcoat.
9. Tank and his wife at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2022Source:Getty
Tank and his wife arrived at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The couple coordinated in purple ensembles.
10. Kelly Rowland at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2022Source:Getty
Kelly Rowland speaks at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022.
The singer, actress, and author wore an orange netted Georges Hobeika SS22 Couture dress.