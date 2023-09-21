Euphoria stardied at 25 years old. The actor best known for playing Fez “Fez” O’Neil on the show shared his battles with his mental health publicly, and sadly, lost the fight. Cloud’s cause of death was revealed today (Sept. 21). We remember Angus for being a refreshing talent on the show and a fan-favorite amongst viewers. Check out a gallery of our favorite photos of Angus Cloud inside.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the coroner’s office reports show Cloud ingested cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines in what has been ruled as an “accidental overdose.”

TMZ first reported the news today (July 31). Cloud’s family released a statement about Cloud.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The statement continued, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud rose to prominence playing Fez on HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama series “Euphoria.” He was a main character on the show’s first two seasons.

Rest easy, to this gentle giant. He will certainly be missed.

Check out a gallery of Angus Cloud below:

Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star: Angus Cloud Cause Of Death Revealed was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com