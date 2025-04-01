Remembering Young Scooter With A List Of Hits [Gallery]
Remembering Young Scooter: Celebrating The Life & Legacy Of The Atlanta Rapper With A List Of Hits [Gallery]
hip-hop community is mourning the untimely passing of Kenneth Edward Bailey, better known as Young Scooter, who tragically died on his 39th birthday (Mar. 28). We honor him today with a gallery of his top hits. According to reports from the The US Sun, the Atlanta-based rapper succumbed to injuries sustained while attempting to evade police responding to a disputed 911 call. Authorities reported that during the pursuit, Bailey suffered a severe leg injury and was pronounced dead at Grady Marcus Trauma Center. Born in Walterboro, South Carolina, Young Scooter moved to Atlanta at the age of nine, where he immersed himself in the city’s vibrant music scene. He rose to prominence with his 2013 mixtape Street Lottery, which featured the hit single “Colombia.” The track’s infectious rhythm and raw depiction of street life resonated with many fans. It ultimately cemented his place in the Southern rap music scene. Throughout his career, Young Scooter was known for his authentic storytelling and collaborations with notable artists. His track “Jugg King,” released in 2017, showcased his signature style and further led to his reputation as a beloved voice in the genre. Another standout in his discography is “Street Lottery,” the title track from his breakthrough mixtape. This song encapsulates the essence of his artistry. He masterfully blended compelling narratives with captivating beats. In addition to his solo work, Young Scooter’s collaborations with artists like Future and Gucci Mane highlighted his versatility and ability to create enthralling music across various styles. His recent single “Hard To Handle,” featuring Future, released in October 2023, is a testament to his enduring impact in the industry. As fans and fellow artists reflect on his contributions, it’s evident that Scooter’s influence in rap music was profound. His music not only entertained but also provided a window into the realities of street life, delivered with honesty and depth. In honoring his memory, we celebrate the tracks that defined his career and the authenticity he brought to the world. Young Scooter’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence and inspire future generations in the hip-hop community. We love you, Scooter. Check out a gallery of his hits below:The
1. "Juug King"
2. "Columbia"
3. "Hard To Handle" w/ Future
4. "Shooters" – Gucci Mane ft. Young Scooter
5. "Street Lottery"
6. "Trap It Out"
7. "Radar"
8. "Trap Museum" ft. Lil Keed
9. "Guwop" – Young Thug ft. Quavo, Offset & Young Scooter
10. "Certified Vet"
Remembering Young Scooter: Celebrating The Life & Legacy Of The Atlanta Rapper With A List Of Hits [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com