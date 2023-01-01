K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died.

We look back at some of the greats who passed away in 2023.

Famed Three Six Mafia Rapper Gangsta Boo has passed away. The Memphis rapper, born Lola Mitchell was reportedly found unresponsive at 4 p.m.

The cause of her death is still unknown at this time.

Keep reading below to learn more about the notable Black people we’ve lost in 2023…

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com