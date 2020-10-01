Saweetie’s Mom Used To Be A Video Vixen?! [Photos + Videos]

“She act like she ain’t used to be wearing this back in her day, okay?”

Saweetie’s mom Trinidad Valentin is trending after she posted a video of her mother asking her about her outfit.

Saweetie then shared various video clips of Valentin as a former video vixen in Nelly‘s “Ride wit Me” video back in 2000 as well as an appearance in DMX‘s visual for “What The Really Want” featuring SisQó.

How old is Saweetie’s mom?

The Icy Momma had Saweetie when she was only 17 years old. Saweetie birthday is July 2, 1993 so that puts her mom’s age 44 years old and a birth year of 1976.

Meet Saweetie’s parents and other famous relatives:

Saweetie’s Asian roots come from her mother who is Filipino-Chinese. Her dad is Johnny Harper who notably played football for San Jose State. According to Hot New Hip-Hop, Saweetie’s grandfather played for the San Francisco 49ers and her cousin is Gabrielle Union.

“My mom was 17 when she had me, so my parents were always working, and my grandma took care of me,” she told The Line of Best Fit. “My mom and my dad both come from big families, too – nine of my dad’s side and seven on my mom’s side. We didn’t grow up rich, or at least I know I didn’t, which is why it feels good to make all this money, because I’ve never been able to just buy whatever I wanted to.”

