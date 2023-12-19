See Rihanna’s Purple Fur & Other Fab Looks From The Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The color purple is having a moment right now, but this time, it is Rihanna slaying to the ‘gawds in the shade. The multihyphenate rocked the color to her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party in Los Angeles on December 18.

“The creeper is a fan favorite, right. It was one of our best sellers in my first partnership with Puma, so coming back the second time we had to adhere to the fans’ requests,” Rihanna said in the rain during an interview with Access Hollywood outside of the event.

Cameras captured the mother of two on the green carpet outside the members-only NeueHouse Hollywood venue. Rihanna stunned in a Chanel purple fur jacket with embellished, exaggerated sleeves, seamed leather, and large gold buttons. She rocked relaxed-fit jeans with the outerwear and accessorized her look with purple Creeper Phattys, stacked necklaces, and belted Y2K-style chains.

Ri Ri’s hair and makeup were the perfect playful pair for her ensemble. Her light brown and blonde hair was parted on the side with a curled bang and a low-hanging ponytail. The Bad Gal’s soft glam makeup popped with fierce purple and blue eye shadow, deep pink blush, and pink lips.

A$AP Rocky joined Rihanna for the event. He complimented her fly with a light wash monochromatic denim button-down shirt and jeans with a tan tie. (A$AP is currently Creative Director for PUMA x Formula One).

The theme of the night was neon. Social media stories and captures from inside the party show neon lights projected across the venue walls, neon drink trays, neon jump ropes, and neon Creeper Phatty sneaker outlines on mirrored displays. Guests also enjoyed lime green sugar candy sticks, drinks with neon straws, and appetizers with neon picks.

Also projected on event walls were photo installations of Creeper Phattys in various colors and the definition of “CREEP.” According to Fenty x Puma, a creep is “an eccentric person who breaks social norms,” is an “outcast,” and a “rule breaker.”

Despite inclement weather, pictures and video show the event was one not to miss. See other green carpet looks from Rihanna’s official Creeper Phatty launch.

See Rihanna’s Purple Fur & Other Fab Looks From The Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com