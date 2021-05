We love when celebrities decide to share their babies with the world. One thing Dallas’s own Yella Beezy is going to do is be a proud father and show off his kids. Today is no different, He took to Instagram to show off his newest son, Baby Dallas! Isn’t he the cutest geesh! Beezy says people are telling him Baby Dallas looks more like him than his firstborn son known as Baby Yella. What do you think?

Six Adorable Photos of Yella Beezy’s Babies was originally published on thebeatdfw.com