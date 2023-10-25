Sixers Ask James Harden To Stay Home Amidst Season Opener vs. Bucks

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If the air wasn’t already thick enough, the tension in the Sixers locker room is so thick, even a steak knife may not do it justice. The Philadelphia Sixers have asked James Harden to ‘stay home’ amidst their home opener as they travel to Milwaukee to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

According to sources, Harden had returned to Philadelphia with his bag packed to join the team on their inaugural game of the 2023-24 season Thursday October 26th, but was asked by sixers personnel to stay home as the team boarded to fly to Milwaukee.

This ongoing saga between Harden and the Sixers stems back from this past summer. Harden made some illicit comments regarding Sixers GM and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, because they were unable to come to a compromise in regards to Harden’s current tenure with the Sixers. Harden signed a contract extension with the expectation that Morey was going to move him once he signed, that was not the case.

As Harden went to China later that month, he expresses himself to his fans and media overseas. “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said during an event in China.

Since then Harden has been fined for his comments, leading to his distance from Sixers players and staff. Harden was absent from the Sixers team practice earlier this month, as it was reported he had fled to Houston to spend some time with associates in Texas.

No official comments have been made from Sixers officials amidst Harden’s request to stay home.

