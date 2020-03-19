CLOSE
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Posted March 19, 2020

Source: Getty / Getty


With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds for a range of reasons. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves.

Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two weeks to the next 18 months!

But it’s that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn’t we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold ‘rona nights?

Well…if you’ve been thinking the same thing, we got you!  From Y’lan Noel to Trevante Rhodes to Larenz Tate, here’s our über-melanated list of the 15 chocolate kisses we wouldn’t mind being by our side during this pandemic.

1. Trevante Rhodes

Trevante Rhodes Source:WENN

What can we say about the “Moonlight” and “Bird Box” actor that hasn’t been said before? He is pure melanated perfection.

2. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut Source:Getty

Like a Chanel suit and a fine wine, Morris Chestnut never goes out of style.

3. John David Washington

John David Washington Source:WENN

Stuntin’ like this Daddy Denzel, the “Tenet” actor is fine AF.

4. Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood Source:Getty

The “When They See Us” actor is our mama’s, granny’s and our crush. His fineness transcends generations.

5. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Source:Getty

The “Candyman” and “Watchmen” actor’s body is truly a work of art.

6. Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe Source:WENN

Just when we thought we couldn’t adore the “Station 19” actor any more, he went and checked T.I. about how to treat one’s wife, and we fell in love all over again.

7. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

The “Just Mercy” actor is a delightful snack of muscles, dimples and swag.

8. Kofi Siriboe

Kofi Siriboe Source:WENN

The “Queen Sugar” actor is pure perfection. We wouldn’t mind getting lost in all that chocolate.

9. Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali Source:Getty

Don’t ever sleep on the two-time Oscar winner. His cool and sexiness are infectious.

10. Drake

Drake Source:Getty

Drake’s sexy glow-up the past years has been a beautiful thing to watch. That, and we want his beard to get us pregnant.

11. Y’lan Noel

Y'lan Noel Source:Getty

The sexiest man on “Insecure” (don’t @ me), is one of the most beautiful men I have ever seen!

12. Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate Source:Getty

HB’s 2019 Sexiest Man of the Year is truly the blues in our left thigh.

13. Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya Source:Getty

The “Queen & Slim” actor is every Black woman’s king and savior. That, and we can get lost in his eyes, any day of the week!

14. Winston Duke

Winston Duke Source:Getty

Three words: Thighs, thighs, thighs.

15. Big Sean

Big Sean Source:Getty

Like most men on this list, he’s taken too (we know Jhene), but that still doesn’t mean a girl can’t dream.

