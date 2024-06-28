Listen Live
Entertainment

Summer ‘What to Watch’ List: Check Out Our Favorite Films of the Summer

Published on June 28, 2024

Bad Boys Ride Or Die

Source: Courtesy / Sony Pictures

Summer is here! Enjoy some of the films that are currently available to stream and in theaters. Check out a list of our favorite films to watch this summer inside.

Summertime’s the perfect time to binge. From streaming to movie theaters, there’s plenty of quality films for fans to consume this summer. As we take some time to wind down in and out of the summer sun, it is a wonderful time to catch up on all the movies you missed throughout the school year.

Who doesn’t love a great movie? With streaming’s growing popularity, it’s easy to watch some of the classics and even new films you may have never seen before. Some cult classic films continuously debut on various streamers giving a fans a taste of nostalgia. Prime Video has options like these iconic Wayans Family’s movies including I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, Blank Man and Mo’ Money. While Hulu offers the Robert Townsend directed film, starring Halle Berry and the late, great Natalie Desselle, B.A.P.S.  Netflix debuted the Rush Hour series on their platform alongside classics like Ray and Little Man.

As for the new films we’re excited to watch, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and The Garfield Movie are amongst our list of favorite movies you should watch this summer.

Gather around with your friends and family and stream these films or catch one in theaters to add to your list of fun summer activities. There’s plenty to choose from on our list, and plenty of summer left to enjoy all of these movies.

Check out our Summer “Watch To Watch” Film list below:

1. The Wiz

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

2. The Perfect Find

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

3. Ray

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

4. Rush Hour

Source:YouTube

Stream the entire Rush Hour series on Netflix now.

5. Little Man

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

6. The Karate Kid

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

7. The Best of Enemies

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

8. They Cloned Tyrone

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Netflix.

9. B.A.P.S.

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Hulu.

10. I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Prime Video.

11. Blankman

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Prime Video.

12. Mo’ Money

Source:YouTube

Stream now on Prime Video.

13. Fast X

Source:YouTube

Stream on Prime Video. 

14. Barbie

Source:YouTube

Stream on Max. 

15. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix now.

16. The Little Mermaid

Source:YouTube

Stream on Disney+. 

17. Past Lives

Source:YouTube

Stream on Hulu. 

18. Inside Out 2

Source:YouTube

Watch in theaters now. 

19. The Garfield Movie

Source:YouTube

Watch in theaters now. 

20. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

Source:YouTube

Watch in theaters now. 

