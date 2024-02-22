The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Protect Black Women, Trump, and More appeared first on Black America Web.

1. NY AG James Will Complete the Assignment Source:Getty NY AG James Will Complete the Assignment What You Need to Know: New York Attorney General Letitia James says she is prepared to take additional actions if Donald Trump is not prepared to pay the penalties imposed on him in a New York State court last week. In a recent ABC News interview, AG James said she’ll go back to court if necessary. “If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets.” Attorney General James brought the civil fraud case against businessman Donald Trump, his two adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, and his New York business empire. Trump and his company were ordered to pay neatly $350 million, in addition to $100 million in pre-judgment interest after Judge Arthur Engoran ruled the businessman inflated his net worth in order to acquire more favorable loans. In addition to the sizable financial penalties, Donald Trump is banned from doing business in New York state for three years. His sons are banned for two years each.

2. A Bipartisan Effort to Protect Black Women Source:Getty . A Bipartisan Effort to Protect Black Women WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: A bipartisan group of lawmakers has reintroduced a bill aimed at addressing the often overlooked challenges faced by Black women and girls in the United States. The bill, titled the Protect Black Women and Girls Act, seeks to establish a task force dedicated to examining the conditions and experiences unique to this demographic. Democratic Representatives Robin Kelly of Illinois, Yvette Clarke of New York, and Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, who serve as co-chairs of the Caucus on Black Women and Girls, have teamed up with Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania to reintroduce the bill. This move comes more than two years after its initial introduction, highlighting the persistent commitment to addressing issues of systemic racism and sexism.

3. Are There Allergy Treatments Specifically For African Americans? Source:Getty Are There Allergy Treatments Specifically For African Americans? What You Need to Know: Most everyone experiences allergy symptoms of some form or another, from common dust mites to animal dander to shellfish. While it’s unknown why, the African American population is more likely to have allergies, be diagnosed with more than one, and have more severe symptoms. From a runny nose to a more life-threatening reaction, how do we develop an allergy, identify it, and treat it? How are allergies different for a Black person? Keep reading to learn more about allergies and what can be done about them. Developing Allergies Through Sensitization

Allergic sensitization is the first step in developing an allergy. This allergy often begins before birth, as you are exposed to things your mother eats or is absorbed from various things within her environment. You become sensitized to other common allergens after birth, such as dust mites, foods, medications, and insect stings. When you start to develop symptoms of these allergens primarily depends on when you are first exposed to them and how often. The sensitization process begins when your immune system makes antibodies specific to the allergen you’ve encountered, known as immunoglobulin e (IgE). The previously created antibodies are triggered when exposed to that allergen again, causing symptoms. (READ MORE)

4. Oklahoma Country Radio Station Got Stung By the Beyhive After Refusing to Play Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” Source:Getty Oklahoma Country Radio Station Got Stung By the Beyhive After Refusing to Play Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: During Super Bowl LVIII, Beyoncé announced her upcoming album release for “Renaissance Act II,” including two Country songs, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 Carriages.” On February 13, a Beyonce fan named Justin on X (formerly Twitter) stated that he tried to request “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” on his local radio station in Oklahoma, but the station refused to play the song. Oklahoma’s KYKC station manager Roger Harris emailed Justin, saying, “We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station.” Members of the Beyhive sprang into action by complaining about the incident on social media while others called and emailed the station to rectify the mistake. Later that day, KYKC posted on X that they planned to play “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” after receiving many calls.