The Best Hip-Hop Projects Of 2022 So Far According To HHW

2022 has delivered a number of stellar Hip-Hop projects thus far and trying to determine the best releases thus far has been a monumental chore for the Hip-Hop Wired team. Below is our attempt at trying to list out some of the top albums and mixtapes that dropped this year, not ranked but in alphabetical order.

Hip-Hop tastes are subjective and varied, so expect to see names and projects in the list below that might not line up with your favorites. We understand that we can’t provide a one size fits all approach to making this list. Our list is compiled of mainstream acts, rising up-and-coming stars, grizzled veterans, underground champions, and all things in between.

Names like Saba, Earl Sweatshirt, EarthGang, and Fly Anakin among others will be familiar to those of you who rock our CRT FRSH playlist. We also have major names such as Conway The Machine, billy woods, Westside Boogie, Vince Staples, and Pusha T on our list as well. As is expected with lists such as these, we’ve probably missed a project or two and we apologize to anyone who feels they’ve been snubbed. Please reach out to us to inform us of your works so we can experience your art.

Lastly, no project on this list was placed here as a favor to an artist or a means to try to appear like we’re in their inner circles. If a project landed on this list, it’s because we rocked it, we enjoyed it, and we’ll keep going back to them until the end of the year when we’ll drop our full list of favorite projects of 2022.

For now, enjoy Hip-Hop Wired Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2022 So Far below.

