K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Thursday night (May 26) was history. The South had somethin’ to say, and they did it in a very big way.

The Verzuz Match we’ve been waiting for went down in Atlanta, Georgia and we loved every minute of it. Big shoutout to BUN B for keeping the spirit of Pimp C and UGK alive and well, and shoutout to 8Ball & MJG for taking us through a playa a** trip down memory lane with so many classic records. Fans of Southern Hip-Hop were the true winners last night.

So many memorable surprise appearances, too! Twista, Lil KeKe, Young Dro, Tela and Big Boi. No beef, no egos, just legendary artists connecting to share verses from some of their biggest records ever.

If you missed the show last night, don’t worry – we got you. Hit the video above for full playback and scroll below for a few stand-out moments.

The Best Moments From UGK Verzuz 8Ball & MJG Battle + Full Performance [Watch] was originally published on theboxhouston.com