As we celebrate Black Music Month this June, it’s important to use our music as a healing tool. Whether you are out on the frontline working or protesting and need a release or motivation to keep going, we have the playlist for you. Our faithful listeners around the DMV have submitted a few songs to get us through these times because unfortunately this isn’t the first time and may not be the last.

Music has been a safe place of expression for many years in our culture. The songs in our playlist are to show you are not alone and we understand. Please let us know what other songs or other activities are helping you during these times.

We hear you. We see you. We are you.

The Playlist We Need Right Now Created By Our Radio One Listeners was originally published on kysdc.com