The Texas Rangers Advance To The World Series

2. #GoandTakeIt World Series Bound!

3. Championship Series – Texas Rangers v. Houston Astros – Game Seven Source:Getty HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 23: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers receives the American League Championship Series MVP award after the Texas Rangers defeated the Houston Astros 11-4 in Game 7 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park on Monday, October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,baseball – sport,major league baseball,texas,playoffs,award,gulf coast states,stadium,match – sport,game seven,receiving,major league baseball playoff,championship,texas rangers,most valuable player,mlb american league championship series,houston astros,minute maid park,american league baseball,adolis garcía

4. Championship Series – Texas Rangers v. Houston Astros – Game Seven Source:Getty HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 23: Jose Leclerc #25 and Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrate on field after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park on Monday, October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. The Texas Rangers won 11-4. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,baseball – sport,major league baseball,texas,playoffs,gulf coast states,stadium,match – sport,winning,game seven,major league baseball playoff,championship,texas rangers,mlb american league championship series,houston astros,minute maid park,baseball diamond,american league baseball,adolis garcía,josé leclerc

5. Championship Series – Texas Rangers v Houston Astros – Game Seven Source:Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Jose Leclerc #25 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with Jonah Heim #28 after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven to win the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,baseball – sport,texas,playoffs,gulf coast states,stadium,match – sport,winning,game seven,major league baseball playoff,championship,texas rangers,mlb american league championship series,houston astros,minute maid park,american league baseball,josé leclerc,jonah heim

6. Championship Series – Texas Rangers v. Houston Astros – Game Seven Source:Getty HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 23: Jose Leclerc #25 of the Texas Rangers pitches during Game 7 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday, October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,baseball – sport,major league baseball,texas,playoffs,gulf coast states,stadium,match – sport,game seven,major league baseball playoff,championship,texas rangers,mlb american league championship series,houston astros,minute maid park,american league baseball,baseball pitcher,josé leclerc

7. Championship Series – Texas Rangers v Houston Astros – Game Seven Source:Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Nathaniel Lowe #30 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with his teammates in the locker room after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Seven to win the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,baseball – sport,texas,sports team,playoffs,gulf coast states,stadium,match – sport,winning,game seven,major league baseball playoff,championship,texas rangers,locker room,mlb american league championship series,houston astros,minute maid park,american league baseball,nathaniel lowe