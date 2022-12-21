K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Denim-on-denim is a timeless trend that will never fail you. We’ve seen the look transcend over decades, but lately, stars like Lori Harvey, Lala Anthony, and Michelle Obama have revived it by adding their own stylish twist.

Whether you’re keeping it simple with a denim top and matching jeans or you’re fully committing to the trend with matching boots, handbags or jackets, know that there is no such thing as too much denim. In fact, the more the merrier!

If you’re on the hunt for some style inspo featuring our favorite celebs, here are eight women dominating the denim-on-denim trend.

These Celebs Are Rockin’ Denim-On-Denim, And It’s A Vibe! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com