Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Texas Rangers vs Toronto Blue Jays

Source: Greg Nelson / Getty

Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History

Fights occasionally occur in Major League Baseball (MLB) games, adding an element of intensity to the sport.

These altercations can arise from various factors such as:

  • Heated rivalries
  • Player disagreements
  • Getting hit or hitting another player on purpose with the ball
  • Retaliation for a previous incident
  • Pure passion

While most baseball fights are more like shoving matches rather than full-blown brawls, some altercations have gained notoriety for escalating new heights.

Take a look below at our list of the Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History.

Check out other list from Cotton’s List. 

The post Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. San Diego Padres v. Atlanta Braves, 1984

2. Armando Benitez v. Tino Martinez, 1998

3. Robin Ventura v. Nolan Ryan, 1993

4. Alex Rodriguez v. Jason Varitek, 2004

5. Pedro Martinez v. Don Zimmer, 2003

6. Marichal v. Roseboro, 1965

7. Chris Volstad v. Nyjer Morgan, 2010

8. Pete Rose v. Bud Harrelson, 1973

9. Mike Mussina v. Bill Hasselman, 1993

10. Jose Bautista’s controversial slide into Rougned Odor, 2016

11. Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson fight leads to benches clearing in Cleveland

12. Cardinals, Reds engage in wild brawl

13. Benches clear between Nationals, Giants – Bryce Harper hit

14. Yasiel Puig EJECTED after Reds and Pirates bench clearing BRAWL

15. 10. Mexico vs Canada baseball 2013 brawl

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close