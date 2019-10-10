CLOSE
True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Posted October 10, 2019

It’s World Mental Health Day, and believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling the taboo issue. In some ways, it’s a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, check out these celebs who’ve openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.

1. Pete Davidson On Being Diagnosed With Borderline Personality Disorder

Source:Instagram

“It’s so hard and like, lame, but once you actually do it and go through the [Dialectical Behavior Therapy skills] book and you’re like, ‘I’m gonna use this skill’ or like hold ice or take a cold shower or listen to your favorite song really loud — it sounds fucking lame and annoying, but when you do it, it actually kind of works.”

2. LIZZO

LIZZO Source:Radio One Digital

Lizzo On Depression: “I practice self-love. I look in the mirror and say, ‘I love you. You’re beautiful. You can do anything.’ Tell yourself that on your happy days so that you have the strength to tell yourself that on your darker days.”

3. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Source:Splash News

Chrissy On Postpartum Depression: “[I] just didn’t think it could happen to me,” she wrote. “I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.”

4. Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human.”

Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human." Source:Getty

5. Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas.

Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas. Source:Getty

6. Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school.

Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school. Source:Getty

7. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts.

Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts. Source:Getty

8. After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, “I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control.”

After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, "I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control." Source:Getty

9. Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007.

Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007. Source:Getty

10. Zayn Malik’s anxiety is often so crippling, it’s caused him to cancel shows.

Zayn Malik's anxiety is often so crippling, it's caused him to cancel shows. Source:Getty

11. Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, “I’m not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward.”

Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, "I'm not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward." Source:Getty

12. The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, “I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be okay. It’ll be okay.'”

The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, "I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, 'Hey, it's gonna be okay. It'll be okay.'" Source:Getty

13. Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, “I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health.”

Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, "I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health." Source:Getty
