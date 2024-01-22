This weekend, we celebrated the Best in Black at the Urban One Honors, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on our lives!
TV One presented the 6th annual show and gave well-deserved flowers to a distinguished lineup of honorees including: Mary J. Blige (Entertainment Icon), Donald Lawrence (Inspirational Impact), Dionne Warwick (Lifetime Achievement), Frankie Beverly (Living Legend), and Chlöe (Generation Next).
It was the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence… the show just for US!
The star-studded event also featured special guest performances and presentations from Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Carl Thomas, Damon Little, Angie Stone, October London, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis, and Ralph Carter of GOOD TIMES, Michelle Williams, Erica Campbell, Roland Martin, and even a R&B Divas reunion with KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore, and Nicci Gilbert!
Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite purple carpet arrivals! The BEST in Black Hollywood showed up and showed out.
Plus, stay tuned for exclusive interviews and more special moments during TV One Live from the Urban One Honors Carpet sponsored by Venus, hosted by LeToya Luckett and Reginae Carter. Catch the digital-exclusive show ahead of the show premiere Sunday, February 25th 8/7c only on TV One!
Urban One Honors: Best in Black Fashion Moments on the Purple Carpet was originally published on tvone.tv
1. Dionne WarwickSource:Getty
Dionne Warwick was presented with the Lifetime Achivement Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at the Coca-Cola Roxy
2. Frankie BeverlySource:Getty
Frankie Beverly was presented with the Living Legend Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at the Coca-Cola Roxy
3. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige was presented with the Entertainment Icon Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at the Coca-Cola Roxy
4. Donald LawrenceSource:Getty
Donald Lawrence was presented with the Inspirational Impact Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at the Coca-Cola Roxy
5. ChlöeSource:Getty
Chlöe Bailey was presented with the Generation Next Honor at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at the Coca-Cola Roxy
6. Michelle RiceSource:Getty
TV One and CLEO TV President Michelle Rice leads the network’s 20th anniversary celebration
7. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens & Urban One CEO Alfred LigginsSource:Getty
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens presented Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins with the Phoenix Award on the 2024 Urban One Honors:Best in Black Carpet
8. LeToya LuckettSource:Getty
LeToya Luckett served as Host of TV One Live from Urban One Honors Carpet
9. Reginae CarterSource:Getty
Reginae Carter served as Co-Host of TV One Live from Urban One Honors Carpet
10. Dr. Contessa MetcalfeSource:Getty
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe served as Host of the Urban One Honors Best in Black Lounge Host
11. Yandy Smith-HarrisSource:Getty
Yandy Smith served as Host of TV One’s Gold Lounge inside the Urban One Honors Carpet experience
12. BrownstoneSource:Getty
Arin Jackson, Nicci Gilbert (performer) and Teisha Brown of Brownstone arrive at 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca-Cola Roxy
13. Good Times 50: Still GoldenSource:Getty
Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ralph Carter from GOOD TIMES arrive at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black, as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic show.
14. Summer Walker (Performer)Source:Getty
Summer Walker arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
15. Teyana Taylor (Presenter)Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
16. Erica Campbell (Presenter)Source:Getty
Erica Campbell arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
17. Angie Stone (Performer)Source:Getty
Angie Stone attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
18. Chanté Moore (Performer)Source:Getty
Chanté Moore arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
19. Roland Martin (Presenter)Source:Getty
Roland Martin arrives at the 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
20. Kem (Presenter)Source:Getty
Kem attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
21. WanMor (Presenters)Source:Getty
Tyvas, Rocco, Big Boy and Chulo of WanMor arrive at 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
22. Misa HyltonSource:Getty
Misa Hylton attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
23. Mona Scott-YoungSource:Getty
Mona Scott-Young attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
24. Toya Johnson-RushingSource:Getty
Toya Johnson-Rushing arrives at The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
25. Wendy OsefoSource:Getty
Wendy Osefo attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
26. Muni LongSource:Getty
Muni Long attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
27. Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole HayesSource:Getty
Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole Hayes arrive at 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
28. 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Woody McClain attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy