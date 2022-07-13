Was Patina Miller Snubbed Of An Emmy Nomination For ‘Raising Kanan’?

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Next up in awards season will be the Emmys, honoring excellence when it comes to television and the ones who make it entertaining.

The 2022 nominations were just announced, and with a handful of major wins — shoutout to Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary! — there was also a fair share of disappointment in the form of snubs and shut-outs. One standout amongst the forgotten was STARZ’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan and its stellar leading performance from Broadway star Patina Miller.

Showrunner Sascha Penn recently spoke on the subject in a longwinded post on social media that made it very clear that he feels the Emmys got it wrong by overlooking, in his words, “the best actress on TV right now.”

“Salute to all the Emmy award nominees. But I can’t help but point out that the work being done on RAISING KANAN and shows like it, is also worthy of this kind of recognition,” Penn started off his caption by stating, going on to add, “And yet our cast remains criminally overlooked by virtually every awards organization.”

Further in his post is where he makes the bold assertion about Miller’s acting skills while also calling out the industry for not practicing what it preaches, writing, “Am I biased? Hell yeah. But I’m also not an idiot. PATINA MILLER is the best actress on TV right now. Period. Our industry gives a lot of lip service to progress, but these nominations tell us how far we have to go. And while I’d love to just write all this off to business as usual, I can’t. This sh*t matter. It really does.”

While Miller’s performance as ’90s NYC queen pen Raquel “Raq” Thomas will definitely have you thinking it’s a biopic rather than fiction, the “Lead Actress” nominees this year show some seriously strong competitors, including Laura Linney in Ozark and expected winner Zendaya for her powerful portrayal of teen drug addict Rue in HBO’s Euphoria.

Did Patina Miller deserve to be nominated at the 2022 Emmy Awards for her role on Power Book III: Raising Kanan? See what others are saying on social media below, and sound off with your own thoughts:

Was Patina Miller Snubbed Of An Emmy Nomination For ‘Raising Kanan’? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com