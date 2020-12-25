Whole Lotta Mid: Playboy Carti Drops ‘Whole Lotta Red’ LP, Twitter Says It’s A Whole Lotta Skips

Playboy Carti enjoyed the glare of fame and anticipation had his legion of fans awaiting the follow up to his acclaimed studio album debut, Die Lit. After teasing the sophomore set Whole Lotta Red via social media for months, the album is now available to the masses and the reaction is mixed as best on Twitter.
Carti, 24, has been taking to Instagram Live and social media of late to provide snippets and teasers of his new music, including one that featured Kanye West who was rumored to be an executive producer. Now that the 24-track release is out, fans can now hear the Yeezy-assisted “Go2DaMoon” track in full. The album is light on features with the aforementioned appearance from West along with Kid Cudi on “M3tamorphosis” and Future shows up for the help out on “Teen X.”
We’re not going to do a review here but for what it’s worth, Carti is attempting to stretch the limits of his style and the influence of innovators like Young Thug is apparent from the onset. However, unlike Thugger, Carti seems to run out of ideas mid-verse and somewhat accents the beat with his zany and even entertaining adlibs. In fact, it looks as if Carti was just hopping in the booth, trying out some ideas in hopes that one or more of them would work.
Production is strong and doesn’t veer too far away from the current style of trap drums, heavy bass, and off-kilter keys. The issue looks to largely be Playboy Carti’s insistence that he promised he’d come with more bars and rapping, but it’s more of the same with different voices.
The reaction on Twitter has been all over the place with some fans defending the audio choices and others wondering what in the world they’re listening to. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.
1.
I’m not super crazy about Playboi Carti but WLR is pretty cool, some songs wow me more than others and quite a few are pretty underwhelming. Wanted more features too. Easily worth the listen though, Carti always comes through with insanely fresh beats/production.— gröøvy (@allgroovybro) December 25, 2020
2.
Top 5 tracks:— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) December 25, 2020
Slay3r
Sky
ILoveUIHateU
M3tamorphosis
F33l Lik3 Dyin
The production maintains a cohesive vibe but Carti doesn’t always do much different between tracks to make them standout. None of it is terrible but it’s not worthy of being 24 tracks long. I enjoyed it though.
3.
Heres mine— Fuzzy💫 (@playboifuzzy) December 25, 2020
-first half was crazy,but the second half was the vibes i was expecting
-He still undefeated with his beat selection
-Sky, Go2DaMoon & the last track my faves so far
-its an entirely different sound, which i fw cuz he actually evolves his music. I Gotta listen more tho
4.
Carti should have named #WLR Whole Lotta Skips 😪 pic.twitter.com/RldilhZiu3— Karim (@karimtbe) December 25, 2020
5.
that was a whole lotta ass 😩😩😩 whole lotta skips 🤨🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/0bLjDfcphT— ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ niyah misses hoseok !! (@hobisjuul_) December 25, 2020
6.
“Yall really listening to that? whole lotta skips for me dawg”#WLR #Carti pic.twitter.com/7zHNBCnXRH— Playboy L (@LorenzoLeoni11) December 25, 2020
7.
Carti fans listening to whole lotta skips #WholeLottaRed pic.twitter.com/J0EMvFe6b6— jeff (@Kanyee_Woost) December 25, 2020
8.
Gotta refresh my ear after bumping whole lotta skips :| pic.twitter.com/saAUwwfNiH— Vertabloh (@vertabloh) December 25, 2020
9.
Whole lotta skips what happened carti 😭 #carti pic.twitter.com/OfdkFmpvwi— Political Cat 🧢 (@ZzxZzxZzzz) December 25, 2020
10.
Whole lotta skips #WLR ... CARTI 😭you can’t be serious dawg pic.twitter.com/iTKkPxl7wR— KOBE! (@kobeafterdark) December 25, 2020
11.
Whole lotta red???? More like whole lotta skips #carti pic.twitter.com/98f7y0rooK— KOD (@KidsOffDope) December 25, 2020
12.
missin that 2017 carti. man 2 years for WLR jus for whole lotta skips😔 #playboicarti #WLR pic.twitter.com/9I2ACtwuqH— j6reexy (@j6reexy60) December 25, 2020
13.
WLR was fuckin ass, I'm disappointed, Iggy divorced him cuz she knew this shit was ass. Whole Lotta Skips not red pic.twitter.com/PGD18iTM1D— professional no bitch getter💯 (@perc30jar) December 25, 2020
14.
15.
I Can’t Believe Playboi Carti Made Us Wait 2 Years For Nothing....— SFTY+ (@sftyplus) December 25, 2020
WHOLE LOTTA SKIPS 😔#WLR pic.twitter.com/8BVdMRr2y8
16.
NOT YALL MAKING “WHOLE LOTTA SKIPS” TRENDING LMAOOOO— Baby Runt (@Spikey_Bagels) December 25, 2020
This trash album was a perfect end to a trash year 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LjUWfycQMG
17.
As usual Drake gotta come and save us from some dog shit album that we all hadda listen to. I’m talkin bout Whole Lotta Skips pic.twitter.com/WOXQREprD4— Optimistic for the Draft Dolphins Fan🐬 (10-6) (@FCorigliano81) December 25, 2020
18.
Carti fans after waiting two years for whole lotta skips #WholeLottaRed pic.twitter.com/bdtw4d5OsS— Jo (@Weluvjo_) December 25, 2020
19.
Me 1 second into Rockstar Made:#WholeLottaRed thank you @playboicarti pic.twitter.com/1bAKbkIefu— Tony LaFlame (@TreezyThaGod) December 25, 2020
20.
Whole Lotta Red final assessment: 21/24— Bobbalam (@bobbalam2) December 25, 2020