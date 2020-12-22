Wigged-Out Wizardess Azealia Banks Takes Aim At Non-Binary Community, Dragged By Old Chicken Bones

Azealia Banks is attracted to strife and beef like a moth to flame it seems, and it’s a shame because she’s a world-class talent that deserves more light for her art. However, the Harlem rapper has caught the wrath of the non-binary community after expressing annoyance over pronouns, and also took shots at her rivals in a cryptic message suggesting witchcraft.
Folks on Twitter have been highlighting some of Banks’ recent social media posts, namely her missives that she posted via Instagram Story. The barrage of posts began over the weekend with one alarming series of posts from Banks suggesting that an unmopped floor was better for health and that cleaners are more dangerous than COVID-19, which got flagged by Instagram with a message of actual information.
Banks then showed images of her hardwood floor caked with dirt and wrote in one story post, “I think a little dirt is good” which came after her saying she read online that dirt inside the home is a good idea.
Another Twitter user took notice of a series of images in Banks’ Instagram Story feed that featured a photo of what looked to be an altar space used in ATR practices, naming names of her rivals and their physical woes.
Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Grimes, Iggy Azalea, and others all caught a little voodoo vindictiveness, which was especially troubling since the images that followed suggested she cast spells on their downfalls.
But the latest drama surrounded Banks lashing out at the use of the pronouns of them/they, which has risen in usage as many are doing away with gender norms and living as non-binary. As one can imagine, the reactions and such that Banks has endured have been nothing short of explosive.
We’ve got those reactions below.
