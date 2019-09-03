Customers Pull A Gun On Popeyes Employees After Finding Out The Chicken Sandwiches Are All Sold Out.

Now, I can’t be the only one who is tired of hearing the stories of people fighting and raising hell over these chicken sandwiches. The great debate about whose chicken sandwich is better may just be over since #Popeyes announced that they’ve officially sold out of chicken sandwiches, all across the nation.

Yesterday, a man allegedly pulled a gun on employees of Popeyes because the chain sold out of sandwiches. The man was with a group of people who appeared to be raged once finding out this news. The “mob” consisted of three men and two women who initially visited the drive-thru to place an order. After being informed that the infamous sandwiches were sold out, they attempted to force their way into the restaurant and one man pulled a firearm. A member of the staff was able to lock the group outside of the premises.

Listen to this. A baby was reportedly in the vehicle at the time. ABC 7 reported the baby remained inside the vehicle throughout the incident. Luckily, no one was injured and police are still working to identify the suspects. The police took to Twitter to raise awareness by writing a statement about the incident and the post attracted more than 2,500 shares and over 3,000 likes.

If you’re reading this, it is ok. The sandwiches may return soon but if people keep this up they may be gone for good.

Also On K97.5: