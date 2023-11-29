Trump & Sons Fined – Fani Willis' Hearing – What is the Moorish Science Temple of America? The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Trump & Sons Fined appeared first on Black America Web.
Rihanna is currently in the process of working on her highly anticipated ninth studio album. Her last album, “Anti Ready,” was released back in 2016, and fans are eagerly awaiting news of a release date. In December, the singer announced that she is entering a new “era of discovery.” The Barbadian star isn’t entirely sure […]
When the calendar turns to March, it'll be a sign that the new league year is close, and free agency will soon be upon us. In the coming days, many teams around the NFL will begin to designate certain players for the franchise tag, in hopes of reaching a long-term deal as the off-season moves along. A position that will dominate the free agency period, will be the wide receiver position, with many stars potentially being available on the open market.
is confirmed to star in the upcoming movie Road House. Amazon Prime announced on Tuesday, February 13, that Post Malone, credited under his real name Austin Post, will portray “Carter” in the remake of the 1989 film. He will appear alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Williams, and Conor McGregor. The plot revolves around ex-UFC fighter […]
Happy Presidents’ Day: How We Would Celebrate The Inauguration Of Our Favorite Fictitious Presidents
Here's how we would celebrate the inauguration of our favorite fictitious presidents from television and film.
The 2024 Celebrity All-Star game was as awesome as it looked on TV. Fans in Indianapolis and all over the world watched the LED glass court come to life for the first time over the weekend in Lucas Oil Stadium. The court was able to change and do things many never thought was possible such […] The post Celebrity All-Star Game 2024 Highlights appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
A viral video of athlete Russell Wilson resurfaces after the Usher Bowl festivities come to an end. Check out the viral clip inside.
Nicole Fegan, a defense attorney whose client was part of the YSL RICO trial, was arrested Feb. 16 in Georgia on unrelated gang charges.
For this week's 'What to Watch' TV list, check out clips from our favorite Valentine's Day inspired Black sitcom episodes.
Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including singles from Gunna, Dreezy, Lola Brooke, the legendary Jermaine Dupri and more!
Is this a new couple alert? Judge for yourself.
Project Pat is a Memphis Hip-Hop legend. As part of the seminal group Three 6 Mafia, the man born Patrick Earl Houston, who also happens to be the older brother of Juicy J, helped make sure that besides the East and West coasts, there was plenty to say and hear coming out of the middle […]
If you have the privilege of working remotely, count yourself lucky. According to Forbes, you’re in the 12.7% of full-time employees who report they can manage their 9-5 from the comfort of their own home. But every perk can come with downsides. Some folks working from home may find it difficult to switch on […]
Kugali team up with Disney Animation for their newest series, “Iwájú.” Watch the trailer and read more about the animated series inside.
Deon Cole will be at Raleigh Improv Sunday, February 18th.
All week long on Query & Company, we've had former Pacers on the program with the All-Star game returning to Indianapolis for the first time since 1985. Six-time NBA All-Star and fan favorite, Jermaine O'Neal joined the program. The post Jermaine O’Neal Fell Out of Love with Basketball After the Brawl appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
Two UNC students have been charged in a crash that tragically took the life of Mary Elizabeth Rotunda in Chapel Hill.
The Kid Mero Reveals Cancelled Business Deals As Reason For Split From Desus Nice, Bodega Hive Chimes In
The brand is no longer brolic, and we’re starting to see the cracks in Desus Nice and The Kid Mero‘s relationship almost two years after the split. The Kid Mero has moved on to his own podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn, which he cohosts alongside Carmelo Anthony. The New York natives delve into Anthony’s nearly […]
Yee-Haw Hell Nah: Oklahoma Country Station Faces Backlash After Refusing To Play Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em”
A country radio station in Oklahoma is finding out exactly why you don’t play with the Bey Hive after going viral for refusing to play Beyonce’s new country release, “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The backlash occurred after a fan took to social media to share the response from SCORE following his online request to radio station […]
The Tony award-winner wants to guide a new generation of artists as the golden age of television starts to dim.
Fani Willis testified in a hearing to disqualify her from prosecuting the Trump RICO case in Georgia. Here are some key takeaways we learned. The post What We’re Learning About Fani Willis At The Hearing To Disqualify DA From Trump’s RICO Case appeared first on NewsOne.
Jennifer Lopez, aka Jenny from the Block, is hitting the stage with her This Is Me… Now The Tour.
The Apex Prom Shoppe is set to extend a helping hand to teens by providing complimentary dresses and accessories.
A report from the Tech Transparency Group alleges that X, formerly Twitter, granted verified premium accounts to 28 groups and individuals sanctioned by the United States for terrorism and other crimes.
GloRilla made a comeback with a new single called “Yeah Glo!” The track, produced by B100, Go Grizzly, and Squat Beats, gives an update on the activities of the talented artist from Memphis. “Big Glo, where you been at? Mane, everywhere, I’m workin’ hard, Maybach and G-Wagon trucks, got M&Ms in my garage/ Quick […]
To help mark the joyous moment, Drake, Red and SZA are joined by a gang of thick young women who seem to have made their way to the hospital directly from the club.
Beyoncé fans are forcing country radio stations to play her new country single, “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Read more about the Beyhive’s impact.
Julius is always there and ready to protect the queen by any means. The post Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé’s Long Time Bodyguard? appeared first on 92 Q.
What does Beyoncé have in store for her forthcoming album 'Act II?' The BeyHive has a few ideas.
Detroit Pistons Isaiah Stewart Arrested For Punching Phoenix Suns Drew Eubanks In Parking Lot, Social Media Reacts
Sports beefs don’t usually leave the court or field, but the NBA season continues to be top any others. In what may be a first, an NBA player has been arrested for punching another, and no, it wasn’t Draymond Green. The punch came from Detroit Pistons power forward Isaiah Stewart, hitting Phoenix Suns power forward […]
Lil Jon revealed that Usher’s “Yeah!” featuring him and Ludacris originally had the same beat as Petey Pablo’s 2003 hit “Freek-a-Leek.”
A Delta flight heading to Detroit, was forced to turn around after a suitcase with rotting fish resulted in maggots falling mid-flight.
Denzel Washington & Spike Lee Will Reunite For The First Time Since 2006’s ‘Inside Man’ In Akira Kurosawa Remake
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee will reunite for the first time since the 2006 film Inside Man. Read more about the reunion inside.
Years before Marvel’s impressive cast of superheroes would dominate the global box office, the small screen story of Professor Charles Xavier and his league of mutants captivated audiences every Saturday morning on Fox. While it seemed a reboot of the classic “X-Men: The Animated Series” was highly unlikely, the tide has turned, and beginning March […]
R&B crooner Usher is developing a show on Black love in the ATL, but the news is receiving mixed reviews on social media. Find out why!
Hints of their romantic involvement seems to stem back to 2019. where they were photographed at the 40th birthday party of a mutual friend
Drive The Boat: Celebrating Megan Thee Stallion’s 29th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Her Being A Hot Girl
One of the most talented women in the music industry turns 29 today! To celebrate her, we put together a gallery of her doing what she does best…being a hot girl! Click inside to check it out.
Valentine’s Day Massacre — Arrest Made in Jackie Robinson Theft — What to Expect In Pisces Season The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Valentine’s Day Massacre & More appeared first on Black America Web.
At this time last week, Charlotte Hornet fans wanted to get to the All-Star break as quickly as possible in what was one of the ugliest seasons in franchise history. As we sit here today, though, fans are the wishing they didn’t have to take a break thanks to the additions the team made at […]
What up doe!? https://www.instagram.com/p/C3RVP_DsZkh/?hl=en From first posting his music online in 2011 to now, Tee Grizzley is the true definition of staying down until you come up. Since his last visit with Incognito and DJ Misses, much has changed and we’re getting into it all! See: Chris Brown, Tee Grizzley & Baby Tate Highlight This Week’s […] The post Tee Grizzley: Touring, Thriving, and Tee’s Coney Island | POTC appeared first on Black America Web.
The theme of ESSENCE's cover is clear: the strength and beauty of Black hair. In the place of clothing, a scarf, or a cowboy hat, Beyonce's hair creates a halo-like hood around her flawless caramel skin. The cover gives portrait vibes. Some fans have already jokingly compared the new imagery to the Mona Lisa.
A new list ranks Cary, NC as one of the cheapest and safest cities to live in the south.
The Charlotte Hornets notched their first winning streak of the season earning their third win in a row with a 122-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The 25-point margin of victory represents the largest such amount this season, as the Hornets remain unbeaten since their five-player infusion at the trade deadline. Brandon Miller led the […]
White Author Caught ‘Review Bombing’ Books By People Of Color Claims She’s Not Racist, Blames Autism
Cait Corrain, who started fake accounts to post negative reviews about books written by competing authors who are also people of color, claims she's not racist and blames autism for her actions. The post White Author Caught ‘Review Bombing’ Books By People Of Color Claims She’s Not Racist, Blames Autism appeared first on NewsOne.
Frankie Beverly and Maze Prepare for Their Final Tour Together Frankie Beverly, alongside Maze, is gearing up for their last tour, the “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour,” which kicks off on March 22, 2024, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The tour will visit major cities such as Mobile, Houston, Chicago, and […]
Exclusive: ‘Top Boy’ Star Malcolm Kamulete Talks New Series ‘Champion’ And UK Rappers You Should Know
We got a chance to chop it up with rising Black Brit star Malcolm Kamulete on his elevation from 'Top Boy' to 'Champion' by way of UK rap. The post Exclusive: ‘Top Boy’ Star Malcolm Kamulete Talks New Series ‘Champion’ And UK Rappers You Should Know appeared first on Black America Web.
In lieu of Love Day, click inside to check out the most commonly asked relationship questions!
It’s February, marking the celebration of Black History Month, followed by Women’s History Month in March. Combining these two forces is a fitting tribute. On Thursday, March 7th, ESSENCE will host the 17th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California. The event will honor the cinematic accomplishments […]
After a video of Vory threatening to kill his girlfriend surfaces. Meek Mill quickly took the opportunity to disassociate himself from Vory.
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Several people have been shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. The Kansas City Fire Chief says there could be as many as ten victims. UPDATE: One dead, nine injured, and three people in custody, per @MarcusOfficer on twitter. At the parade conclusion, officers could be seen […] The post Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Parade appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
There's nothing more romantic than a Black love story. This week's 'What to Watch' film list is inspired by our top Black romantic comedies.
Go All Out Like Beyoncé or Keep It Cute Like Rihanna: How Should You Spend Valentine’s Day [Personality Quiz]
Happy Valentine's Day! Take our special Lover's Day quiz to discover how you should spend the holiday this year.
Check out how much the average man spends on Valentine's Day.
Rhiannon Giddens: Meet the NC Native Who Plays Banjo On Beyoncé’s New Country Track, “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Beyoncé broke the internet this past weekend with the release music from her upcoming Act II album… but did you know that one of those tracks features a North Carolina native?!
Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo is trending after her OnlyFans page goes public, and is reportedly working as a elementary school teacher.
Maybe Kanye West should go out to dinner with Ted Cruz as Donald Trump insulted both their wives and they're still publicly praising the convicted rapist as if he's the be-all and end-all of the political game. Talk about a cult of personality.
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are teaming up for the fifth time for a remake of a Japanese movie.
The genius behind 'Closer' is back in the booth with 'Colours.'
In 109 minutes, 'Bob Marley: One Love' depicts what made him a legend in reggae and life, yet skims over his trials, tribulations and trysts. The post ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Review: A Legendary Life Told In Cinematic Cliffs Notes appeared first on Black America Web.
It's never too late to show the girlies some love.
It’s been one year since the world lost Dave aka Trugoy The Dove of De La Soul. His bandmates celebrated him on the anniversary of his passing. The late great Trugoy The Dove, born Dave Dave Jolicoeur met his ancestors on Feb. 12, 2023. This year his friends and family remembered him on social media. […]
Killer Mike appeared on 'The View' on Monday, and regarded his arrest at the Grammy Awards as "water under the bridge."
SUPREME is taking their talents to H-Town. The brand has announced a UGK collection celebrating Ridin’ Dirty. The streetwear brand has partnered with Bun B to launch a series of apparel items to celebrate the duo’s iconic third studio album. On Monday, Feb 12 the “Let Me See It” MC took to Instagram to make the […]
Valentine's Day can be incredibly difficult for singles, fortunately, it doesn't have to be. Check out six things single people can do to celebrate. The post Six Things Single’s Can Do on Valentine’s Day appeared first on Black America Web.
As Black History Month unfolds, there’s no better time to take a closer look into the remarkable contributions of African Americans who have left an indelible mark on our world. Beyond the familiar narratives of activists, civil rights leaders, and entertainment icons, Black culture intricately weaves itself into the fabric of our daily lives. From […] The post Best In Black: 10 Black Inventors That Impacted The World appeared first on Black America Web.
Porsha is clear – she's redefining her character with a new hubby (Simon), family, several businesses, and everything in between. Many RHOA fans couldn't be more hype.
It’s never a good thing watching a family feud, especially in public for all to see and pre-judge without all the proper details — Steve Harvey and fun trivia questions make for a very small exception, but that’s another story. Add the aspect of celebrity into the picture and, well, it’s a sad situation […] The post Mo’Nique’s Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public appeared first on Black America Web.
On this episode of Small Doses with Amanda Seales, community organizer Richie Reseda dials in to discuss prison feminism. Richie Reseda is a social entrepreneur, abolitionist and artist delivering feminist programming to incarcerated men. Having spent seven years in prison for armed robbery, the Los Angeles native found his calling as a community organizer. Reseda […] The post Small Doses with Amanda Seales: Richie Reseda And The Side Effects Of Prison Feminism appeared first on NewsOne.
Excitement for the Super Bowl is here to stay, but diversity and inclusion is no longer a focal point for big industries it seems. The post The Thrill Is Gone: NFL More Popular Than Ever As Boycotts, DEI Programs Fade Away appeared first on NewsOne.
Chris Brown is embarking on a new tour, but there’s a twist to it. While announcing his upcoming tour, the renowned R&B artist, Chris Brown, shared on his Instagram Story that he intends to hit the road for “The 11:11 Tour” to connect with his fans across the country. However, the exact dates are currently […]
Netflix hosted a star-studded red carpet and special screening for “The Vince Staples Show." Check out photos inside.
Black National Anthem Causes Stir at Super Bowl — All Eyes on NY House Race — The Problem with Temu The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Temu, The National Black Anthem, & More appeared first on Black America Web.
Peace up, A-Town down! Usher just tore the 2024 Super Bowl stage up. The R&B superstar performed all of his biggest hits from Confessions, OMG, U Don’t Have to Call, & more. One song in particular caused havoc on Google. This song was ‘Yeah!’ by Usher, let us explain. Following the Super Bowl there has […]
Valentine's Day is here and we're focusing strictly on cocktails in our 2024 roundup, with the requisite colors of red and pink among them.
The famed statue of The Notorious B.I.G., which first debuted in the rapper's native Brooklyn is returning to the borough as part of a new exhibition on Black art and resistance beginning next week.