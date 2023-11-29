Listen Live
View Full Schedule
"The Color Purple" Premiere - Red Carpet

Deon Cole Discusses The “My New Normal” Tour & The Current Climate of Comedy

Good review concept by focus on smile face icon, smile face feedback
 

Win $50 By Taking Our 5-Minute Survey!

Best In Black - NC Education Lottery (Sponsor)

Best In Black: 30 Under 30

Universoul Circus Updated 2/13/24

UniverSoul Circus 2024

Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
 

The Morning Hustle’s Thousand Dollar Cash Grab!

919 Exclusives
Vote

It's President's Day! Don't Forget to Register to Vote

Raleigh North Carolina

Is Raleigh Becoming a Hot Spot? Wake County Sees 12% Increase in Tourism

Early Voting Site In Wake, Durham And Cumberland Counties

View All
The Morning Hustle

Win a Girls Trip on The Fantastic Voyage from Lore’l

LO Down: Did Beyoncé Steal Usher’s Super Bowl Shine?

LO Down: Jay-Z Calls Outs The Grammy’s For Snubbing Wifey Beyonce While On Stage!

View All
Contests & Events
Cutest Couple Contest

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

Black Business Pages RAL

Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!

Mixed race woman using cell phone in armchair

K97.5 Text Club Consent & E-Sign

View All
What's Trending!
Best In Black HBCUs For BHM 2024

Bull City in Black: HBCU Showcase & Community Resource Fair

God Ain’t Pleased: R.Kelly Says He Can’t Read Or Write In Latest Lawsuit!

AFAF: I Gained Weight Now My Husband Wants A Divorce!

Latest Stories
5 items

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Trump & Sons Fined

Trump & Sons Fined – Fani Willis' Hearing – What is the Moorish Science Temple of America? The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Trump & Sons Fined appeared first on Black America Web.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 asset

Rihanna Is Working On New Album

Rihanna is currently in the process of working on her highly anticipated ninth studio album. Her last album, “Anti Ready,” was released back in 2016, and fans are eagerly awaiting news of a release date. In December, the singer announced that she is entering a new “era of discovery.” The Barbadian star isn’t entirely sure […]

Which Veteran WR Should Carolina Target This Off-Season?

When the calendar turns to March, it'll be a sign that the new league year is close, and free agency will soon be upon us. In the coming days, many teams around the NFL will begin to designate certain players for the franchise tag, in hopes of reaching a long-term deal as the off-season moves along. A position that will dominate the free agency period, will be the wide receiver position, with many stars potentially being available on the open market. 

Post Malone

Post Malone Will Appear In New Movie ’Road House’

  is confirmed to star in the upcoming movie Road House. Amazon Prime announced on Tuesday, February 13, that Post Malone, credited under his real name Austin Post, will portray “Carter” in the remake of the 1989 film. He will appear alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Williams, and Conor McGregor. The plot revolves around ex-UFC fighter […]

Happy Presidents’ Day: How We Would Celebrate The Inauguration Of Our Favorite Fictitious Presidents

Here's how we would celebrate the inauguration of our favorite fictitious presidents from television and film.

34 items

Celebrity All-Star Game 2024 Highlights

The 2024 Celebrity All-Star game was as awesome as it looked on TV. Fans in Indianapolis and all over the world watched the LED glass court come to life for the first time over the weekend in Lucas Oil Stadium. The court was able to change and do things many never thought was possible such […] The post Celebrity All-Star Game 2024 Highlights appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Remember When: Russell Wilson Serenades Fans With Usher’s “Nice & Slow”

A viral video of athlete Russell Wilson resurfaces after the Usher Bowl festivities come to an end. Check out the viral clip inside.

15 items

YSL Defense Attorney Nicole Fegan Arrested On Unrelated Gang Charges

Nicole Fegan, a defense attorney whose client was part of the YSL RICO trial, was arrested Feb. 16 in Georgia on unrelated gang charges.

8 items

This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV List Is All About Black Sitcom Love

For this week's 'What to Watch' TV list, check out clips from our favorite Valentine's Day inspired Black sitcom episodes.

42 items

Gunna, Bryson Tiller & YoungBoy Never Broke Again Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including singles from Gunna, Dreezy, Lola Brooke, the legendary Jermaine Dupri and more!

[VIDEO] Amber Rose and Texans QB CJ Stroud Spotted Leaving Celebrity Game Together In Houston

Is this a new couple alert? Judge for yourself.

Witness To History: Project Pat

Project Pat is a Memphis Hip-Hop legend. As part of the seminal group Three 6 Mafia, the man born Patrick Earl Houston, who also happens to be the older brother of Juicy J, helped make sure that besides the East and West coasts, there was plenty to say and hear coming out of the middle […]

5 Benefits Of Getting Dressed Up To Work From The Couch

    If you have the privilege of working remotely, count yourself lucky. According to Forbes, you’re in the 12.7% of full-time employees who report they can manage their 9-5 from the comfort of their own home. But every perk can come with downsides. Some folks working from home may find it difficult to switch on […]

Watch: Nigerian Owned Media Company Kugali Releases ‘Iwájú’ Trailer With Disney Animation

Kugali team up with Disney Animation for their newest series, “Iwájú.” Watch the trailer and read more about the animated series inside.

Deon Cole 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Deon Cole Brings Laughs to Raleigh Improv

Deon Cole will be at Raleigh Improv Sunday, February 18th.

Jermaine O’Neal Fell Out of Love with Basketball After the Brawl

All week long on Query & Company, we've had former Pacers on the program with the All-Star game returning to Indianapolis for the first time since 1985. Six-time NBA All-Star and fan favorite, Jermaine O'Neal joined the program. The post Jermaine O’Neal Fell Out of Love with Basketball After the Brawl appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

UNC Student Killed In Chapel Hill Car Crash

Two UNC students have been charged in a crash that tragically took the life of Mary Elizabeth Rotunda in Chapel Hill.

17 items

The Kid Mero Reveals Cancelled Business Deals As Reason For Split From Desus Nice, Bodega Hive Chimes In

The brand is no longer brolic, and we’re starting to see the cracks in Desus Nice and The Kid Mero‘s relationship almost two years after the split. The Kid Mero has moved on to his own podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn, which he cohosts alongside Carmelo Anthony. The New York natives delve into Anthony’s nearly […]

Yee-Haw Hell Nah: Oklahoma Country Station Faces Backlash After Refusing To Play Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em”

A country radio station in Oklahoma is finding out exactly why you don’t play with the Bey Hive after going viral for refusing to play Beyonce’s new country release, “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The backlash occurred after a fan took to social media to share the response from SCORE following his online request to radio station […]

Patina Miller: Standing On Business

 The Tony award-winner wants to guide a new generation of artists as the golden age of television starts to dim. 

What We’re Learning About Fani Willis At The Hearing To Disqualify DA From Trump’s RICO Case

Fani Willis testified in a hearing to disqualify her from prosecuting the Trump RICO case in Georgia. Here are some key takeaways we learned. The post What We’re Learning About Fani Willis At The Hearing To Disqualify DA From Trump’s RICO Case appeared first on NewsOne.

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Jennifer Lopez Bringing Tour to PNC Arena in August

Jennifer Lopez, aka Jenny from the Block, is hitting the stage with her This Is Me… Now The Tour.

our kind of people

Free Dresses and Accessories Offered to Teens at Apex Prom Shoppe

The Apex Prom Shoppe is set to extend a helping hand to teens by providing complimentary dresses and accessories.

Phony Stark’s X Allegedly Selling Blue Check Accounts To Terror Groups

A report from the Tech Transparency Group alleges that X, formerly Twitter, granted verified premium accounts to 28 groups and individuals sanctioned by the United States for terrorism and other crimes.

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

GloRilla New Single “Yeah Glo!” is Going Crazy (Video)

  GloRilla made a comeback with a new single called “Yeah Glo!” The track, produced by B100, Go Grizzly, and Squat Beats, gives an update on the activities of the talented artist from Memphis. “Big Glo, where you been at? Mane, everywhere, I’m workin’ hard, Maybach and G-Wagon trucks, got M&Ms in my garage/ Quick […]

Drake, Sexyy Red & SZA Celebrate Parenthood In Visuals To “Rich Baby Daddy”

To help mark the joyous moment, Drake, Red and SZA are joined by a gang of thick young women who seem to have made their way to the hospital directly from the club.

Beyhive Don’t Play: Beyoncé Fans Demand Country Radio Stations Play Her New Single “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Beyoncé fans are forcing country radio stations to play her new country single, “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Read more about the Beyhive’s impact.

14 items

Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé’s Long Time Bodyguard?

Julius is always there and ready to protect the queen by any means. The post Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé’s Long Time Bodyguard? appeared first on 92 Q.

Here Are 4 Beyoncé Easter Eggs That Have The BeyHive Talking Up A Storm

What does Beyoncé have in store for her forthcoming album 'Act II?' The BeyHive has a few ideas.

21 items

Detroit Pistons Isaiah Stewart Arrested For Punching Phoenix Suns Drew Eubanks In Parking Lot, Social Media Reacts

Sports beefs don’t usually leave the court or field, but the NBA season continues to be top any others. In what may be a first, an NBA player has been arrested for punching another, and no, it wasn’t Draymond Green. The punch came from Detroit Pistons power forward Isaiah Stewart, hitting Phoenix Suns power forward […]

Lil Jon Reveals The Original “Yeah!” Beat Went To Petey Pablo’s “Freek-a-Leek” Instead

Lil Jon revealed that Usher’s “Yeah!” featuring him and Ludacris originally had the same beat as Petey Pablo’s 2003 hit “Freek-a-Leek.”

US-TRANSPORT-AVIATION-BOEING 14 items

Worst. Flight. Ever. : Delta Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fell From Overhead Bin

A Delta flight heading to Detroit, was forced to turn around after a suitcase with rotting fish resulted in maggots falling mid-flight.

Denzel Washington & Spike Lee Will Reunite For The First Time Since 2006’s ‘Inside Man’ In Akira Kurosawa Remake

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee will reunite for the first time since the 2006 film Inside Man. Read more about the reunion inside.

Nostalgia Overload: Marvel’s ‘X-Men 97’ Gets Official Trailer and Release Date

Years before Marvel’s impressive cast of superheroes would dominate the global box office, the small screen story of Professor Charles Xavier and his league of mutants captivated audiences every Saturday morning on Fox. While it seemed a reboot of the classic “X-Men: The Animated Series” was highly unlikely, the tide has turned, and beginning March […]

Usher 44th Birthday assets 12 items

Usher Developing Series on Black Love In Atlanta… And Social Media Has Thoughts

R&B crooner Usher is developing a show on Black love in the ATL, but the news is receiving mixed reviews on social media. Find out why!

20 items

Lovers and Friends: Meet Usher’s Wife, Jennifer Goicoechea

Hints of their romantic involvement seems to stem back to 2019. where they were photographed at the 40th birthday party of a mutual friend

30 items

Drive The Boat: Celebrating Megan Thee Stallion’s 29th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Her Being A Hot Girl

One of the most talented women in the music industry turns 29 today! To celebrate her, we put together a gallery of her doing what she does best…being a hot girl! Click inside to check it out.

5 items

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Valentine’s Day Massacre & More

Valentine’s Day Massacre — Arrest Made in Jackie Robinson Theft — What to Expect In Pisces Season The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Valentine’s Day Massacre & More appeared first on Black America Web.

Grant Williams: We’re Doing It For the City and This Team

At this time last week, Charlotte Hornet fans wanted to get to the All-Star break as quickly as possible in what was one of the ugliest seasons in franchise history. As we sit here today, though, fans are the wishing they didn’t have to take a break thanks to the additions the team made at […]

Tee Grizzley: Touring, Thriving, and Tee’s Coney Island | POTC

What up doe!? https://www.instagram.com/p/C3RVP_DsZkh/?hl=en From first posting his music online in 2011 to now, Tee Grizzley is the true definition of staying down until you come up. Since his last visit with Incognito and DJ Misses, much has changed and we’re getting into it all!  See: Chris Brown, Tee Grizzley &amp; Baby Tate Highlight This Week’s […] The post Tee Grizzley: Touring, Thriving, and Tee’s Coney Island | POTC appeared first on Black America Web.

Beyoncé To Cover ‘ESSENCE’ Magazine’s March/April 2024 Issue

The theme of ESSENCE's cover is clear: the strength and beauty of Black hair. In the place of clothing, a scarf, or a cowboy hat, Beyonce's hair creates a halo-like hood around her flawless caramel skin. The cover gives portrait vibes. Some fans have already jokingly compared the new imagery to the Mona Lisa.

Row of identical suburban houses

Cary Ranked One of the Cheapest and Safest Cities in the South

A new list ranks Cary, NC as one of the cheapest and safest cities to live in the south.

Hornets Hit First Three-Game Winning Streak

The Charlotte Hornets notched their first winning streak of the season earning their third win in a row with a 122-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The 25-point margin of victory represents the largest such amount this season, as the Hornets remain unbeaten since their five-player infusion at the trade deadline. Brandon Miller led the […]

White Author Caught ‘Review Bombing’ Books By People Of Color Claims She’s Not Racist, Blames Autism

Cait Corrain, who started fake accounts to post negative reviews about books written by competing authors who are also people of color, claims she's not racist and blames autism for her actions. The post White Author Caught ‘Review Bombing’ Books By People Of Color Claims She’s Not Racist, Blames Autism appeared first on NewsOne.

Frankie Beverly and Isley Brothers concert

Frankie Beverly Announces Retirement Tour ‘I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour’

Frankie Beverly and Maze Prepare for Their Final Tour Together Frankie Beverly, alongside Maze, is gearing up for their last tour, the “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour,” which kicks off on March 22, 2024, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The tour will visit major cities such as Mobile, Houston, Chicago, and […]

Exclusive: ‘Top Boy’ Star Malcolm Kamulete Talks New Series ‘Champion’ And UK Rappers You Should Know

We got a chance to chop it up with rising Black Brit star Malcolm Kamulete on his elevation from 'Top Boy' to 'Champion' by way of UK rap. The post Exclusive: ‘Top Boy’ Star Malcolm Kamulete Talks New Series ‘Champion’ And UK Rappers You Should Know appeared first on Black America Web.

Valentine’s Day: The Most Googled Relationship Questions

In lieu of Love Day, click inside to check out the most commonly asked relationship questions!

Method Man Cassius Hip-Hop 50 Cover

Method Man To Host Black Women In Hollywood Awards

          It’s February, marking the celebration of Black History Month, followed by Women’s History Month in March. Combining these two forces is a fitting tribute. On Thursday, March 7th, ESSENCE will host the 17th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California. The event will honor the cinematic accomplishments […]

Meek Mill Cuts Ties with Vory: He is Not A Dreamchaser!

After a video of Vory threatening to kill his girlfriend surfaces. Meek Mill quickly took the opportunity to disassociate himself from Vory.

One Killed, 20 Injured In Shooting At Chiefs Super Bowl Parade In Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Several people have been shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.  The Kansas City Fire Chief says there could be as many as ten victims. UPDATE: One dead, nine injured, and three people in custody, per @MarcusOfficer on twitter. At the parade conclusion, officers could be seen […] The post Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Parade appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

21 items

Our Top Black Romantic Comedies Take Over This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List

There's nothing more romantic than a Black love story. This week's 'What to Watch' film list is inspired by our top Black romantic comedies.

Go All Out Like Beyoncé or Keep It Cute Like Rihanna: How Should You Spend Valentine’s Day [Personality Quiz]

Happy Valentine's Day! Take our special Lover's Day quiz to discover how you should spend the holiday this year. 

Susie Cakes x Valentine's Day

How Much Does the Average Man Spend on Valentine's Day?

Check out how much the average man spends on Valentine's Day.

8 items

Rhiannon Giddens: Meet the NC Native Who Plays Banjo On Beyoncé’s New Country Track, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Beyoncé broke the internet this past weekend with the release music from her upcoming Act II album… but did you know that one of those tracks features a North Carolina native?!

10 items

Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public

Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo is trending after her OnlyFans page goes public, and is reportedly working as a elementary school teacher.

Kanye West Says “Of Course” He’s Supporting Donald Trump For 2024

Maybe Kanye West should go out to dinner with Ted Cruz as Donald Trump insulted both their wives and they're still publicly praising the convicted rapist as if he's the be-all and end-all of the political game. Talk about a cult of personality.

Spike Lee And Denzel Washington Reuniting To Remake Classic Japanese Film

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are teaming up for the fifth time for a remake of a Japanese movie.

Goapele Dropped A Cuffing Season Anthem Perfect For Valentine’s Day

The genius behind 'Closer' is back in the booth with 'Colours.'

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Review: A Legendary Life Told In Cinematic Cliffs Notes

In 109 minutes, 'Bob Marley: One Love' depicts what made him a legend in reggae and life, yet skims over his trials, tribulations and trysts. The post ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Review: A Legendary Life Told In Cinematic Cliffs Notes appeared first on Black America Web.

13 items

13 Last Minute Galentine’s Day Gifts For All The Baddies In Your Life

It's never too late to show the girlies some love. 

De La Soul & More Remember Dave On The 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

It’s been one year since the world lost Dave aka Trugoy The Dove of De La Soul. His bandmates celebrated him on the anniversary of his passing. The late great Trugoy The Dove, born Dave Dave Jolicoeur met his ancestors on Feb. 12, 2023. This year his friends and family remembered him on social media. […]

Killer Mike Brushes Off Grammys Arrest On ‘The View’

Killer Mike appeared on 'The View' on Monday, and regarded his arrest at the Grammy Awards as "water under the bridge."

A UGK x Supreme ‘Ridin’ Dirty’ Capsule Collection Is On The Way

SUPREME is taking their talents to H-Town. The brand has announced a UGK collection celebrating Ridin’ Dirty. The streetwear brand has partnered with Bun B to launch a series of apparel items to celebrate the duo’s iconic third studio album. On Monday, Feb 12 the “Let Me See It” MC took to Instagram to make the […]

6 items

Six Things Singles Can Do on Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day can be incredibly difficult for singles, fortunately, it doesn't have to be. Check out six things single people can do to celebrate. The post Six Things Single’s Can Do on Valentine’s Day appeared first on Black America Web.

10 items

Best In Black: 10 Black Inventors That Impacted The World

As Black History Month unfolds, there’s no better time to take a closer look into the remarkable contributions of African Americans who have left an indelible mark on our world. Beyond the familiar narratives of activists, civil rights leaders, and entertainment icons, Black culture intricately weaves itself into the fabric of our daily lives. From […] The post Best In Black: 10 Black Inventors That Impacted The World appeared first on Black America Web.

Porsha Williams Will Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Porsha is clear – she's redefining her character with a new hubby (Simon), family, several businesses, and everything in between. Many RHOA fans couldn't be more hype.  

15 items

Mo’Nique’s Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public

  It’s never a good thing watching a family feud, especially in public for all to see and pre-judge without all the proper details — Steve Harvey and fun trivia questions make for a very small exception, but that’s another story. Add the aspect of celebrity into the picture and, well, it’s a sad situation […] The post Mo’Nique’s Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public appeared first on Black America Web.

Small Doses with Amanda Seales: Richie Reseda And The Side Effects Of Prison Feminism

On this episode of Small Doses with Amanda Seales, community organizer Richie Reseda dials in to discuss prison feminism. Richie Reseda is a social entrepreneur, abolitionist and artist delivering feminist programming to incarcerated men. Having spent seven years in prison for armed robbery, the Los Angeles native found his calling as a community organizer. Reseda […] The post Small Doses with Amanda Seales: Richie Reseda And The Side Effects Of Prison Feminism appeared first on NewsOne.

The Thrill Is Gone: NFL More Popular Than Ever As Boycotts, DEI Programs Fade Away

Excitement for the Super Bowl is here to stay, but diversity and inclusion is no longer a focal point for big industries it seems. The post The Thrill Is Gone: NFL More Popular Than Ever As Boycotts, DEI Programs Fade Away appeared first on NewsOne.

Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat

Chris Brown Announces Plans For New Tour Called ’The 11:11 Tour’

Chris Brown is embarking on a new tour, but there’s a twist to it. While announcing his upcoming tour, the renowned R&B artist, Chris Brown, shared on his Instagram Story that he intends to hit the road for “The 11:11 Tour” to connect with his fans across the country. However, the exact dates are currently […]

39 items

Check Out Photos From ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Screening & Red Carpet In Hollywood

Netflix hosted a star-studded red carpet and special screening for “The Vince Staples Show." Check out photos inside.

5 items

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Temu, The National Black Anthem, & More

Black National Anthem Causes Stir at Super Bowl — All Eyes on NY House Race — The Problem with Temu The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Temu, The National Black Anthem, & More appeared first on Black America Web.

What is “A-Town”?

Peace up, A-Town down! Usher just tore the 2024 Super Bowl stage up. The R&B superstar performed all of his biggest hits from Confessions, OMG, U Don’t Have to Call, & more. One song in particular caused havoc on Google. This song was ‘Yeah!’ by Usher, let us explain. Following the Super Bowl there has […]

10 items

Get Lovey-Dovey With Our 2024 Valentine’s Day Drinks Roundup

Valentine's Day is here and we're focusing strictly on cocktails in our 2024 roundup, with the requisite colors of red and pink among them.

Statue Of Notorious B.I.G. Returns To Brooklyn For Exhibition

The famed statue of The Notorious B.I.G., which first debuted in the rapper's native Brooklyn is returning to the borough as part of a new exhibition on Black art and resistance beginning next week.

BHM2024 - Raleigh Sponsored
Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Urban One One Vote Represent the Vote

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close