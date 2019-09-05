List Of School Closing Due To Dorian

This morning Hurricane Dorian is a Category 3 storm tracking up the Southeast seaboard toward North Carolina.
AT 5 a.m. the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian was located 50 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina.
Dorian is expected move toward NC Thursday afternoon and move close to the coast Thursday into Friday morning.
Because of the potential of life threatening winds and rain many school have closed today.
Some of our local closings include:
Cumberland County
Durham Public
Franklin County
Granville County
Halifax County
Harnett County
Hertford County
Hoke County
Johnston County
Lee County
Nash/Rocky Mount
Sampson County
Vance County
Wake County
Warren County
Wayne County
Wilson County
Get a full list at WRAL.com
