List Of School Closing Due To Dorian

This morning Hurricane Dorian is a Category 3 storm tracking up the Southeast seaboard toward North Carolina.

AT 5 a.m. the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian was located 50 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina.

Dorian is expected move toward NC Thursday afternoon and move close to the coast Thursday into Friday morning.

Because of the potential of life threatening winds and rain many school have closed today.

Some of our local closings include:

Cumberland County

Durham Public

Franklin County

Granville County

Halifax County

Harnett County

Hertford County

Hoke County

Johnston County

Lee County

Nash/Rocky Mount

Sampson County

Vance County

Wake County

Warren County

Wayne County

Wilson County

