Stevie J Awarded Primary Custody of Child Bonnie Bella with Joseline Hernandez!!

According to court documents, a judge approved a temporary order that awarded Stevie J primary physical custody of Bonnie Bella with Joseline having visitation. Stevie also no longer has to pay Joseline $1K a month in child support.

