CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Cam Newton Breaks Guinness World Record For Most One-Handed Catches In 1 Minute!!

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton broke the Guinness World Record for most one-handed catches in a minute, ending with 51 balls. The record was 48 balls.

Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Related Stories:

Cam Newton Says He Gave Up Sex In March As Part Of His Monthly Challenges To Be Better

Hold On To Your Ovaries! We Finally Have Pics Of Cam Newton’s Youngest Child

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Cam Newton , catches , football , Guinness Book of World Records , one hand , Sports , World Record

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close