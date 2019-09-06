Cam Newton Breaks Guinness World Record For Most One-Handed Catches In 1 Minute!!

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton broke the Guinness World Record for most one-handed catches in a minute, ending with 51 balls. The record was 48 balls.

