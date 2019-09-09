Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend Arrested For Allegedly Headbutting Him!

Just when we thought things are cool, #SwaeLee and his ex-girlfriend Marliesia ended up in a pretty nasty fight that ended up with her in cuffs!

Sources state that law enforcement was called after an argument between #RaeSremmurd rapper and his ex-girlfrend #MarliesiaOrtiz got heated. The two were arguing outside and the female started throwing things at #SwaeLee. Then she went on to attack him striking Swae and delivering a headbutt. You have to be extremely mad to headbutt someone.

Now, sources say she did call 911 first stating that #SwaeLee sexually assaulted her, but when cops arrived she changed her story. She admitted to starting the altercation by breaking items in the house and hitting him, but she says the rapper strangled her too.

The L.A City Attorney has decided to hold a City Attorney hearing with both parties over the incident, but no charges have been filed yet. Ladies, stay out of toxic relationships!

