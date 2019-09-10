CLOSE
Michael Jordan Pledges $1 Million To Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas!!

Jordan announced that he will donate $1 million to assiste aftermath with the relief efforts in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

