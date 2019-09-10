Oprah Winfrey Is Coming To North Carolina

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey will be hitting the road and going on a nine city tour later next year. This will be the first time that Oprah has gone on on tour in five years. The arena tour will be sponsored by Weight Watchers and titled “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus”

In a press announcement Oprah announced her motivation for the trek.

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” she said in a statement. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!”

Attendees can expect to hear Oprah discuss her wellness journey and assist guests in developing “their own action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and interactive exercises.” Each city will feature different guests and a signature interview conducted by Winfrey.

The tour will land in Charlotte on January 18, 2020

