Actor and Comedian Kevin Hart Released From Hospital!!!

The actor, who was recently injured in a car crash accident and suffered multiple back injuries, was released from the hospital and moved to a rehabilitation center.
Related Stories:
Kevin Hart Walking But In “Excruciating Pain” After Car Crash
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart & Terry Crews Funny A**es
Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!
<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial
Also On K97.5: