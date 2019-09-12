CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Actor and Comedian Kevin Hart Released From Hospital!!!

The actor, who was recently injured in a car crash accident and suffered multiple back injuries, was released from the hospital and moved to a rehabilitation center.

Kevin Hart Day

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Related Stories:

Kevin Hart Walking But In “Excruciating Pain” After Car Crash

The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart & Terry Crews Funny A**es

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Car Accident , Hospital , Kevin Hart , rehabilitation , released

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close