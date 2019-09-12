CLOSE
Showtime Says
HomeShowtime Says

The Cast of ‘Girlfriends’ Will Reunite On ABC’s Black-ish

Girlfriends

Source: Darien Davis / Darien Davis/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Fans of the classic TV sitcom ‘Girlfriends” can expect to see the girls back together soon! Actress Tracee Ellis Ross announced earlier today that some of her cast mates from the UPN show will pop up on an episode of ‘black-ish’ this season. We can expect to see actresses Golden Brookes, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones reunited with Tracee for the first time since 2006 when their show was cancelled.

Folks who watched ‘Girlfriends’ when it aired back in the day have been waiting patiently for a movie. Maybe this will be what sparks the fire because show creator Mara Brock Akil has said in the past that she is willing to do it.

We’re here for all of it!

Black-ish , girlfriends , showtime says , tracee ellis ross

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close