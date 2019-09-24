CLOSE
Big3 Star and Former NBA Baller Andre Emmett Fatally Shot In Dallas!!!

We’re keeping the family of Andre Emmett in our prayers as he was fatally shot in front of his home while sitting in his car. Two unknown suspects approached Emmett and an altercation started leading to a shooting.

Jesse Salazar and Andre Emmett

Source: Farlin Ave / Radio One

