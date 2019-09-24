Big3 Star and Former NBA Baller Andre Emmett Fatally Shot In Dallas!!!

We’re keeping the family of Andre Emmett in our prayers as he was fatally shot in front of his home while sitting in his car. Two unknown suspects approached Emmett and an altercation started leading to a shooting.

