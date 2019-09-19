CLOSE
Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Set To Debut In Fall 2020!!!

Titled “An Evening With Whitney,” the international leg of the tour begins in Mexico, January 23, 2020 and ends in Belarus on April 3rd. There will be about a six-month break before the tour formally moves stateside in the fall.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

