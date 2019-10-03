Wendy Williams Must Pay Her Ex-Husband Kevin 250K To Find A New Home

The plot thickens as #Wendy’s divorce gets a little more messy. The daytime television talk show host #WendyWilliams and her estranged ex-husband have come to an interim financial agreement as part of their divorce proceedings that she must pay #KevinHunter $250,000.00 so that he can “secure new living arrangements” according to their documents.

Didn’t he cheat on her? This is confusing but the documents show that he has to vacate their marital home in New Jersey, which was put up for sale over the summer. Wendy has been living in a popping apartment in Manhattan that costs $15,000 per month. Fancy!

Let’s not forget, her husband just welcomed a baby girl with another woman in April 2019. Now, Wendy is forced to pay for housing and attend mediation to settle their divorce. We are hoping the two can play nice and this $25K is chump change to Wendy.

