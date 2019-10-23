Earlier last summer a coalition of your favorite artists such as J. Cole, EarthGang, Bas, and others got together for the third installment to the Revenge of The Dreamers series and while it’s already certified gold, the Dreamers continue to churn out work in support of the project.

For their visuals to “Down Bad,” J. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, and Young Nudy take to the streets of Atlanta where they roll in a drop top convertible before taking off in a private jet onto their next destination.

And fresh off a rap battle with Shaq-Fu, Dame D.O.L.L.A. kicks off NBA opening night with a new black-and-white clip for his Jeremih assisted “Money Ball” where the all-star guard makes a good case for the best rapping NBA player to have lived (sorry, Shaq).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Reese, Keak Da Sneak and Kafani, and more.

DREAMVILLE – “DOWN BAD”

DAME D.O.L.L.A. FT. JEREMIH, DANNY FROM SOBRANTE & DERRICK MILANO – “MONEY BALL”

LIL REESE – “AIN’T WITCHU 4SHO”

KEAK DA SNEAK & KAFANI – “NOPE NAW”

PAT MULA & CAGO LEEK – “THOTTY UP”

Dreamville “Down Bad,” Dame D.O.L.L.A. “Money Ball” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

