Cardi B Will Join Vin Diesel In “Fast & Furious 9”

Fresh off her big screen debut in Hustlers, which also starred Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer, Cardi B is set to make an appearance alongside Vin Diesel in the next “Fast & Furious” installment.

Reebok x Cardi B - Meet You There

Source: Reebok / Reebok

