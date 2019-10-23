Cardi B Will Join Vin Diesel In “Fast & Furious 9”

Fresh off her big screen debut in Hustlers, which also starred Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer, Cardi B is set to make an appearance alongside Vin Diesel in the next “Fast & Furious” installment.

