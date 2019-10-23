CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Google Maps Will Tell You Where Police Are Hiding With New Update

Emergency scene traffic diversion

Brian Stablyk

Look out now! Google is coming for all the map applications with their new update allowing users to see where police are hiding on roadways.

Users will also get the option to identify things like construction, lane closures, disables vehicles and objects in the road. This update is already available for a #Android users and last week updates began that will include #Apple users as well.

#Waze , another GPS app has already had the feature where people can report where police offers are hiding. I’m curious to know if Google mimicked the idea from Waze. Who knows? But what we do know is that, police are going to have an issue with this so let’s see how far this goes.

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close