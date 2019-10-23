50 Cent Announces New Book “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter”

Media mogul 50 Cent is about to drop the follow-up to his book The 50th Law pretty soon. Fif will be releasing his new book entitled “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter”

Below is a short synopsis of the book:

“In his early twenties Curtis Jackson, known as 50 Cent rose to the heights of fame and power in the cutthroat music business. A decade ago the multi-platinum selling rap artist decided to pivot. His ability to adapt to change was demonstrated when he became the executive producer and star of Power, a high-octane, gripping crime drama centered around a drug kingpin’s family. The series quickly became ‘appointment’ television, leading to Jackson inking a four-year, $150 million contract with the Starz network―the most lucrative deal in premium cable history. Now, in his most personal book, Jackson shakes up the self-help category with his unique, cutting-edge lessons and hard-earned advice on embracing change. Where The 50th Law tells readers ‘fear nothing and you shall succeed,’ Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter builds on this message, combining it with Jackson’s street smarts and hard-learned corporate savvy to help readers successfully achieve their own comeback―and to learn to flow with the changes that disrupt their own lives.”

Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter is available for pre-order now.

