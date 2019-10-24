Popeyes Is Ready To Bring Back The Chicken Sandwich

If you didn’t get a chance sink your teeth into Popeye’s chicken sandwich a few months ago, have no fear… The fast food chain recently made an announcement that their chicken sandwich is making a comeback. They are also planning on hiring an extra 400 employees to prepare for the return of the chicken sandwich. It is possible that Popeye’s will have two employees working on sandwich duty at a time when the item comes back to their restaurants.

You can look for the now famous chicken sandwich to be back on the menu sometime within the next month.

Popeyes’s parent company Restaurant Brands International released a statement and said:

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing. We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return. As soon as we’re ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!”

