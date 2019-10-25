CLOSE
Post Malone Receives The Most 2019 AMA Nominations!

Post Malone is 2019’s most nominated artist for the American Music Awards with seven total nominations.

Post Malone Concert - Indy

Source: Brayden Bridgeman / Radio One Indy

2019 , AMA , American Music Awards , artist , Nominations , post malone

