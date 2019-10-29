NCAA Will Now Allow College Players To Be Paid

College sports is about to change in a major way. The NCAA has decided to change their rules and will now allow college athletes to make money when their names, images, and likenesses are used “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”

The board of college sports governing body directed its members to immediately figure out how to change rules and allow for athletes to be paid. In a press release issued on Tuesday board members said that these new changes will ensure that student athletes get the opportunities to make money while maintaining the educational purposes of their college experience. The new rules are scheduled to be implemented in 2021.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” board chair Michel Drake said. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

