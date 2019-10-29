The NBA Suspends Karl Anthony Towns And Joel Embiid For Two Games Without Pay For Fighting!!

Karl Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid battled it out on the court in more ways than one as the two had a figh during the third quarter of the Timberwolves and 76er’s game. Now the NBA has announced the consequences of their fight.
According to the NY Times, both players were suspended for two games each without pay because of the fight.
