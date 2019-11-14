Disney+ Adds 10 Million Subscribers In One Day

Disney launched its new streaming service today and signed up a lot of new subscribers. The company said earlier today that their new Disney+ option acquired over 10 million new customers within the first 24 hours. Stock shares for the company increased by 7% due to the successful launch.

Disney is giving new customers a seven day free trial to decide whether or not they are interested in keeping the service. Customers of Verizon are also being offered a free year of Disney+ to customers who have signed up for their Unlimited plan.

Here is a look at subscribers of other streaming services.

Netflix (introduced streaming in 2007): 158 million subscribers, 60.6 million U.S. subscribers (as of October).

Hulu, (began streaming in 2007): 28.5 million U.S. subscribers (as of November).

HBO (founded in 1972, began streaming outside pay-TV bundle in 2015): 34 million U.S. subscribers, 8 million HBO Now subscribers (as of October)

CBS All Access and Showtime (began streaming in 2014): 8 million subscribers (as of February)

ESPN+ (began streaming in 2018): 3.5 million subscribers (as of November)

DAZN (began streaming in 2016): More than 4 million global subscribers (as of May)

Crunchyroll (began streaming in 2006): More than 2 million global subscribers (as of November)

It will be interesting what the future of streaming will be..

