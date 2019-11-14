John Legend Named The Sexiest Man Alive

Singer John Legend can now add a new achievement to his long list that includes a member of the EGOT club. He is now People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. People made the announcement on Tuesday night and John’s wife Christy tweeted about it. She told her followers “my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!” and “I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.”

John and Chrissy married back in 2013, and they have two kids together

