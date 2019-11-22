Floyd Mayweather Says He’s Coming Out Of Retirement!!!

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather teased a return from retirement by saying he is working with UFC President Dana White to “bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.” The 2 previously combined forces when Mayweather defeated UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. Boxing and UFC fans are now guessing what Mayweather and White have in store for 2020.

