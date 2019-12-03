Assault Charges Against Remy Ma Have Been Dropped

Good news for rapper Remy Ma. A judge in New York City just dropped all of the charges against her in that assault case that had been pending since earlier this year.

Earlier today Remy went to court with her lawyers and got the good news that prosecutors were unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Remy assaulted “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Brittney Taylor back in April.

Since there wasn’t any surveillance footage, and no witnesses, there was not enough evidence to prove that Remy was guilty. She was facing four charges associated with the case… Two counts of assault, one count of aggravated harrasment, and another count of 2nd degree harassment.

According to TMZ:

Remy always maintained her innocence, saying she had visual evidence she wasn’t even at the concert where it allegedly went down. Her attorney, Dawn Florio, tells TMZ, “Remy has always maintained her complete innocence as she never laid a hand on her celebrity-obsessed, clout chasing, credibility challenged accuser. Unfortunately, these manufactured allegations caused my client to suffer the indignities of having to wear an ankle monitor while having her freedom limited by travel restrictions and an 8:00 PM curfew.” She adds, “These restrictions have hurt my client’s ability to perform, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of lost income. District Attorney Vance’s office should be commended for its exercise of sound judgment in agreeing to dismiss these unwarranted charges.”

